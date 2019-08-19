Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh government signs MoU with Centre for metro rail projects

The metro rail rapid system in two of the largest cities of the state will incur a cost of over Rs 14,000 crore and will have a combined length of 59.42 km.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Metro trains will soon be plying in Madhya Pradesh as the state government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for metro rail systems in Bhopal and Indore, officials said.

The MoU was signed here in the presence of Madhya Pradesh's minister for Urban Development and Housing Jaivardhan Singh and Union Urban Development and Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, a state government spokesperson said.

Officials of the MP Metro Rail Corporation were also present.

The metro rail rapid system in two of the largest cities of the state will incur a cost of over Rs 14,000 crore and will have a combined length of 59.42 km.

The Union Cabinet had sanctioned the projects in October last year.

"It is a historic day. It will be our endeavour to implement the project on time without compromising on quality," Jaivardhan Singh said after signing of the MoU.

A state government spokesperson said the first phase of the metro rail network in the two cities is expected to be operational by late 2022 or early 2023.

The metro line in state capital Bhopal will be 27.87 km long while the Indore network will be spread across 31.55 km.

The Bhopal metro rail project will have two corridors-- Karond Circle to AIIMS (14.99 Km) and Bhadbhada square to Ratnagiri Tiraha (12.88 Km). It will connect major public nodes and city cluster areas of the city which has an estimated population of 23 lakh.

The Indore metro rail will run between Bengali Square-Vijay Nagar-Bhanwarshala -Airport-Palasia upto Bengali Square.

The projects will be executed by the MP Metro Rail Corporation which will be a 50:50 joint venture between the Centre and the state government.

