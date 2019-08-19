Home Nation

Muslims in flood ravaged Maharashtra village clean temples

While presenting an excellent example of social harmony, groups of young Muslim men in textile town of Ichalkaranji near Sangli have cleaned temples in the village that were marooned in floods.

Published: 19th August 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Groups of Muslim men cleaned temples of Ichalkaranji.| Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: While presenting an excellent example of social harmony, groups of young Muslim men in textile town of Ichalkaranji near Sangli have cleaned temples in the village that were marooned in floods.

“Around 900 Muslim volunteers gathered at Jama Masjid in the city on Friday morning and participated in the cleanliness drive in different teams. One of the teams that was assigned the Nadi Ves area of the city cleaned even the Margubai Temple in the area,” Husen Kalawant, one of the volunteers who participated in the initiative taken by the community. 

“The volunteers were from all cross-sections of the society and they had with them 10 tracter-trollies, 2 earthmovers and other cleaning materials like brooms, shovels etc so that the silt accumulated in various areas of the city could be cleaned. Margubai temple is revered as the temple of village god. Hence we decided to clean the area first. Then we also cleaned the Baudha Vihar, Makhtum Darga, Mahadeo Mandir and Sikandar Dargah,” Husen added.

“After cleaning the road and other areas around the temple, Maulanas who look after the Masjid in the city were entrusted with the task of cleaning the temple from inside. They bathed the goddess idol and even draped it with a new saree as per the Hindu tradition,” said Atul Ambi, a resident of Ichalkaranji town who too had participated in the cleanliness drive. 

Ten years ago the textile town, that is currently facing the brunt of economic slowdown, had faced communal riots. 

“Yesterday’s cleanliness drive has shown that the torn fabric is woven again and regained its original texture,” said Gaus Jamadar a loom owner.

“It is often said that cleanliness is next to godliness. Whatever we did was our way of worshipping god,” said the Maulavi involved in the drive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Floods Sangli Floods Flood Fury
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp