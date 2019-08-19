Home Nation

North India rains: Rivers in UP, including Ganga and Yamuna flow above danger mark

According to the Central Water Commission, the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Badaun, Garhmukteshwar, Naraura and Farrukhabad.

Published: 19th August 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 08:25 AM

Flood affected residents of a low lying area on the banks of the River Ganges move to a safer place in Prayagraj Allahabad Sunday August 18 2019. | PTI

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Rivers in Uttar Pradesh, including the Ganga, Yamuna and Ghaghra, are in spate following heavy rainfall in neighbouring states.

Similarly, the Sharda in Palia Kalan and the Ghaghra at Elgin Bridge in Barabanki of UP are flowing above the danger mark.

Jalaun DM Mannan Akhtar said, "The Yamuna is flowing above the danger mark in Kalpi due to which 12 villages have been cut off from the tehsil headquarters. Kharif crop has been damaged. The release of water from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana and excessive rain in Kota of Rajasthan have suddenly increased the water level in the Yamuna."

Akhtar said the crop damage was being assessed.

Meanwhile, Farrukhabad DM Monica Rani said the administration had already started the work to prevent the erosion of the Ganga bank.

The Meteorological Department on Sunday said rain/thundershowers were expected at some places in eastern and western Uttar Pradesh in next three days.

