Home Nation

Supreme Court asks Delhi CS to appear before it over policy on holding social functions in hotels

As per the policy, the conditions stipulated in it would be enforced by periodical inspections by appropriate agencies.

Published: 19th August 2019 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday directed the chief secretary of Delhi to be present before it on August 23 and apprise it of the policy on holding social functions and marriages in hotels, farm houses and low density residential area here.

A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta gave this direction after the counsel appearing for the Delhi government told the court that they have finalised the policy and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) would have to notify it.

"Our policy is final. Now, the DDA will have to notify it," the Delhi government's counsel told the bench.

The bench then asked the DDA's counsel, "How much time is required to notify this?" 

The DDA's counsel said she would have to seek instruction on the issue. She said the policy was not submitted to the DDA yet.

"As per my instructions, we (Delhi government) have sent it to the DDA," the Delhi government's lawyer said, adding, "Within two days, I will make sure that it (policy) is sent to the DDA".

To this, the bench said, "Let the chief secretary of Delhi be present in the court on Friday (August 23)".

At the outset, the Delhi government's counsel said that the apex court had earlier asked it to explain as to under which provision of the law it has framed the policy.

He referred to one of the clauses of Article 239 AA of the Constitution (special provisions with respect to Delhi) and said that it gives power to the Legislative Assembly to frame such a policy.

The Delhi government had earlier told the top court that there is a scarcity of places for holding social functions and weddings and its policy on holding such functions in hotels, motels and low density residential area would "mitigate the difficulties" being faced by people here.

In an affidavit filed in the apex court, the Delhi government had said that its policy would be beneficial for people of the national capital and it provides for "accountability and penalties" for non compliance of its provisions.

It had said that the affidavit was filed pursuant to the July 1 direction of the apex court asking it to formulate a policy for holding social functions in motels, hotels and farm houses with "special reference to extravagance in expenditure, wastage of food, water management and safety of persons attending such functions".

As per the policy, the conditions stipulated in it would be enforced by periodical inspections by appropriate agencies.

It said that no parking will be permitted outside the authorised or approved space on the roadside and the number of guests and parking space available will have to be displayed at the main entrance on a board.

No loudspeakers or bands would be permitted beyond 10 PM and owners of motels, hotels and farm houses will have to obtain fire clearance from Delhi Fire Services, states the policy.

It said that owners of motels, hotels and farm houses should make sufficient arrangement for water supply for the function.

The policy states that the owner, organiser or caterer for the function must have the necessary permission, including Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence to run their kitchen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Delhi
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp