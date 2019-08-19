Home Nation

Survey to assess sexual violence in children’s shelter homes across country

Surveyors will reach out to around 500 respondents who left shelter homes between the last four to five years when they were living there as children and teenagers. 

Published: 19th August 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

child rape

For representational purposes

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to assess the prevalence of sexual violence in children’s shelter homes across the country, Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan — a platform working towards ending sexual violence — will conduct a survey among people who have lived in such shelter homes. 

Surveyors will reach out to around 500 respondents who left shelter homes between the last four to five years when they were living there as children and teenagers. 

“These interviews will be conducted through questionnaires. We are gathering the data of children from shelter homes. Some of the respondents will now be adults as the study will reach out to those who may have left the shelter home till five years back,” said Ashif Shaikh, convenor, Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan (RGA).

The objective of the survey would be to assess the scale of the problem of sexual violence in shelter homes and to draw from the responses of the interviewees on how they think the violence could have been stopped and what would contribute to an enabling environment for survivors to speak out against abuse. 

The survey will reach out to people who have earlier lived in state-run, NGO-run and community-run shelter homes and hostels for children. The nature of sexual violence they have faced would also be analysed.   

As a part of the survey, RGA will analyse 20 registered cases of sexual violence in shelter homes across five states in the country.

The states which will be covered are Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka and West Bengal.

In this part, the survivors would be interviewed and stakeholders would also be involved in order to arrive at a qualitative analysis.

The final report is likely to be completed by March this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sexual Violence Against Children Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp