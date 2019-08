By PTI

NASHIK: Two leopard cubs were killed on Monday on Dubere-Sonari Road in Maharashtra's Nashik district after being run over by an unidentified vehicle, a police official said.

The dead cubs were found in Sinnar tehsil, around 35 kilometres from the district headquarters, and local residents alerted police and forest officials, he said.

"The carcasses have been sent to Sinnar's Mohadari Forest Office for post mortem," the official added.