Home Nation

Uranium mining gets approval in Betul

Tribals to be affected by environment ministry decision to allow drilling of boreholes for uranium extraction in MP

Published: 19th August 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Citing international geo-political scenario and energy security, an environment ministry panel has recommended for drilling boreholes for exploration  of uranium in Betul, Madhya Pradesh that is expected to affect lives of tribals living here for decades. 

The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has recommended Stage-I approval under Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 for prospecting of uranium and minerals for drilling of 300 boreholes with 4 inch diameter in an area of 1650 hectare in Betul in favour of Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD) Department of Atomic Energy Government of India, Nagpur.
Observing that uranium being a strategic mineral and AMD is sole authority for its exploration and upkeep, the FAC after through deliberation and discussion with nodal officer of the State recommended the project for approval. 

“Considering the current international geo-political scenario and energy security recommended  to accord in-principle (Stage-I) approval,” according to minutes of FAC meeting held on July 31. 
The blocks where the department plan to carry drilling has been habituated by Korku and Gond tribes and they have been agitating over not being allowed to enter forest area for collector of minor forest produce, which has been source of living for them for years. 

India is expanding its feet in nuclear energy with the DAE planning 21 new nuclear reactors with a total installed capacity of 15,700 MW by 2031. The centre has already approved five sites for these reactors. The centre in January this year has informed the parliament that nine nuclear power reactors are at various stages of construction and are set to complete by 2024-25. 

Last month, the FAC gave approval for uranium mining in Amrabad tiger reserve in Telangana citing similar reasons despite the move being opposed by the forest department. The DAE proposed to drill boreholes in four blocks of the reserve, of which three are located inside its core tiger habitat.    
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp