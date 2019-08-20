Home Nation

A timeline of INX Media case: How Chidambaram got into trouble

Delhi HC dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas, also declining Chidambaram's request to stay the order for three days in order to enable him to move an appeal in the SC.

Published: 20th August 2019 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. | ( Photo | EPS )

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Delhi High Court rejected former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram's anticipatory bail in the INX media case, a team of the CBI and the ED officials visited his residence. However, the senior Congress leader was not present there.

Here is the timeline of the INX Media case:

May 15, 2017: The CBI registers an FIR, alleging irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti Chidambaram's father P. Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

June 16, 2017: The Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and the Bureau of Immigration, which comes under the Union Home Ministry, issues a look out circular (LOC) against Karti Chidambaram.

ALSO READ | INX media case: Chidambaram 'missing' from home as ED, CBI tightens noose on ex-FM

August 10, 2017: The Madras High Court stays the LOCs issued against Karti Chidambaram and four others.

August 14, 2017: The Supreme Court stays Madras High Court order staying LOC issued against Karti Chidamabaram.

August 18, 2017: The Supreme Court asks Karti Chidambaram to appear before the CBI on August 23.

September 22, 2017: The CBI tells the Supreme Court that Karti Chidambaram was prevented from travelling abroad as he was allegedly closing several of his foreign bank accounts in a bid to destroy evidence.

October 9, 2017: Karti Chidambaram seeks the Supreme Court's nod to travel to Britain to get his daughter admitted at an university and expresses willingness to undertake that he would not visit any bank there. P. Chidambaram tells the Supreme Court that the BJP-led government has been carrying on a politically-motivated vendetta against him and his son.

November 20, 2017: The Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to visit Britain for daughter's admission.

December 8, 2017: Karti Chidambaram moves the Supreme Court challenging the summons issued by the CBI against him in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

February 16, 2018: Karti Chidambaram's CA S. Bhaskararaman arrested for allegedly assisting him to manage his wealth in India and abroad.

February 28, 2018: Karti Chidambaram arrested by CBI at Chennai airport soon after his arrival from abroad and brought to Delhi.

March 23, 2018: Karti Chidambaram gets bail after spending 23 days in jail.

July 25, 2018: The High Court grants interim protection from arrest to P. Chidambaram.

October 11, 2018: The ED attaches assets worth Rs 54 crore of Karti Chidambaram in India, UK and Spain in connection with the INX Media money laundering case. P. Chidambaram describes the ED action as bizarre.

July 11, 2019: Jailed Indrani Mukerjea turns approver in the case and accepts the conditions put on her before a judge.

August 20, 2019: Delhi HC rejects bail applications of P Chidambaram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
INX Media case Chidambaram
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp