Home Nation

Amit Shah holds meeting with BJP leaders, assigns them key responsibilities for state elections

Assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are scheduled to be held later this year, Delhi is likely to go to polls early next year.

Published: 20th August 2019 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah held a meeting with senior party leaders, including Union ministers, on Tuesday and assigned to them key responsibilities for assembly polls in four states as they took stock of election preparedness and deliberated over strategy.

Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Narendra Singh Tomar, who are the BJP's election in-charge for Delhi and Haryana respectively, and party general secretary Bhupender Yadav and vice president Om Mathur were among those who attended the meeting.

ALSO READ: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to chair western zonal council meet in Goa on August 22 

Yadav and Mathur are poll in-charges for Maharashtra and Jharkhand respectively.

BJP working president J P Nadda and its general secretary (organization) B L Santosh were also part of the deliberations.

BJP general secretary Anil Jain, who is the organisational in-charge for Haryana, said the leaders deliberated over strategy and programme for the elections.

Sources said state leadership has also been advised to "evaluate" properly the leaders who want to join the BJP from rival parties.

Assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are scheduled to be held later this year.

Delhi is likely to go to polls early next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah BJP Haryana elections Delhi elections Maharashtra elections Jharkhand elections
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp