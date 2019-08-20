Army jawan killed, four injured in Pakistani firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
JAMMU: An Army man was killed and four others injured as Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.
The firing from across the border in Krishna Ghati sector started around 11.00 am, prompting a befitting response from the Indian Army, they said.
The officials said the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.
One Army man died and four others were injured in the firing, they said.