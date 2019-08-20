Home Nation

As government tightens noose, friends start deserting SP leader Azam Khan

Retired IAS officer S.P. Singh, known to be Khan's most trusted officer, has drifted away from him and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Published: 20th August 2019 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: When a ship sinks, passengers prefer to move to life rafts. This is what happening with Samajwadi Party MP Mohd Azam Khan, who is being deserted by his one-time friends, associates, confidantes.

With the Uttar Pradesh government tightening noose around Khan's neck over cases of alleged land grabbing, theft and encroachment, his associates and friends are steadily moving away from him.

Retired IAS officer S.P. Singh, known to be Khan's most trusted officer, has drifted away from him and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

READ MORE | Trouble mounts for Azam Khan as 27 FIRs filed over land grab for Jauhar University

Singh -- dressed symbolically in a saffron kurta -- joined the BJP at a function held here on Monday, making it clear that he was no longer interested in being known as Khan's associate.

Singh had served in the Urban Development Department, when Khan was its minister in the Akhilesh government. He was also given extension on Khan's recommendation.

Khan's other old and trusted friend Mulayam Singh Yadav too has not uttered a word in favour of the beleaguered politician.

The two leaders have a three-decade-old relationship and one expected the SP veteran to, at least, issue a statement in Khan's support.

Not just Mulayam, other SP leaders like Bhagwati Singh and Ram Govind Chaudhary, have also maintained a studied silence on the allegations against Khan.

The Samajwadi Party did not go beyond a one-day demonstration in Khan's support and SP President Akhilesh Yadav was not a part of it.

According to sources, a number of Khan's supporters in Rampur too have done the vanishing act.

A local Samajwadi Party leader disclosed that most of Khan's supporters have gone underground fearing action.

"Azam Khan has been away for quite some time and we have not seen his supporters either. Apparently no one wants to get caught in this crossfire between Azam Khan and the state government," said the SP leader.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Azam Khan Samajwadi Party land grabbing case
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp