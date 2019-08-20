Home Nation

Ayodhya case: Temple destroyed to build mosque, says Ram Lalla Virajman's advocate

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for the deity, told the court that the ASI's report refers to figures of crocodiles and tortoise, which were alien to the Muslim culture.

Published: 20th August 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram mandir, Babri Masjid

Carved stones are seen at the Ram Janmabhomi Nyas-run workshop at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Hindu temple in Ayodhya was destroyed to construct a mosque at the disputed site, said advocate for Ram Lalla Virajman, one of the parties in the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, on Tuesday while referring to an ASI report.

The submissions were made during the eighth day hearing in the case before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The senior advocate is referring to other archaeological evidence from the ASI's report to buttress claims that the disputed area had a Hindu temple.

The hearing is underway before the bench also comprising justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

