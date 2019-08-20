Home Nation

Cabinet secretary chairs high-level meet to review flooding in Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Delhi

As of now, 28 teams of the National Disaster Response Force are deployed in these states and resources from the Army and the Air Force, have been pressed into service.

Published: 20th August 2019 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha

Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting of top officials and reviewed the prevailing flood situation in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Delhi, according to an official statement.

Sinha directed the officials that immediate assistance, as sought by the states, be provided to meet the crisis, it said.

The cabinet secretary, during the meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), took stock of the current situation, preparedness, rescue and relief operations, it said.

ALSO READ: Death toll in North India rains climbs to 38; floods in parts of Haryana, Punjab

As of now, 28 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are deployed in these states and resources from the Army and the Air Force, have been pressed into service, the statement said, adding that additional teams are also on standby for any exigency.

Sinha also directed the officials to make available necessary financial assistance from the State Disaster Response Fund to the affected states, it added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that while there has been very heavy rainfall in these states over the past few days, the intensity is likely to decline in the coming days.

Senior officials of the ministries of home and defence, as well as those from the NDRF, NDMA and Central Water Commission, attended the meeting.

Chief secretaries and other senior officials from the state governments also participated in the meeting through video conference.

Rains in the northern states have claimed at least 38 lives and triggered landslides, leaving hundreds of people in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh stranded and several areas in Punjab and Haryana flooded.

In Delhi, the Yamuna river continued to swell on Tuesday and was flowing above the danger level, an official said.

On Monday, the river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

More than 10,000 people living in low-lying areas along the Yamuna were evacuated by government agencies as the river breached the danger mark.

In Punjab and Haryana, no fresh spell of rainfall was reported on Tuesday morning, though a flood-like situation prevailed in many parts of both the states after heavy rains over the past few days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PK Sinha Himachal foods Himachal rains Delhi rains Uttarakhand rains Punjab rains Haryana rains North India floods North India rains Delhi floods Punjab floods Uttarakhand floods National Crisis Management Committee
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp