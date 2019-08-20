Complaint against Anurag Kashyap for hurting Sikh sentiments in Sacred Games 2

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Two prominent Delhi Sikh leaders have filed police complaints against Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs.

On Tuesday, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and MLA from Rajauri Garden filed a complaint against Kashyap for allegedly 'disrespecting' Sikh and Hindu sentiments through portrayals in the web series Netflix 'Sacred Games 2' directed by him.

Sirsa said he had complained to the Information and Broadcasting minister against Kashyap demanding strict action against him.

"We cannot let Bollywood stars play with our religious faiths & sentiments. I warn Anurag Kashyap; he should at least study the scriptures of Sikhs & Hindus before he portrays the characters so negatively in his projects just for entertainment or sensationalization," Sirsa stated.

Meanwhile, Tajinder Bagga, the spokesperson of Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has also filed a complaint against Bollywood director for intentionally hurting Sikh sentiments by adding a scene in 'Sacred Games-2' series which disrespects Sikh religious symbol 'Kada'.

In his complaint given to Station House Officer (SHO), Parliament Street police station in New Delhi district Bagga said that in 'Sacred Games-2' there is scene in which actor Saif Ali Khan, who is playing the character of a Sikh cop in the series, takes off his 'Kada' and throws it into the sea.

"'Kada' is considered as a revered and integral part of Sikh religion and it is treated with utmost respect and faith," Bagga said in his written police complaint adding that it was treated disrespectfully by the director in the series.

He further said that Kashyap deliberately and intentionally depicted the scene with the sole intention to insult and outrage religious feelings of the people belonging to the Sikh community to promote disharmony, enmity, hatred and ill-will between different religious groups to provoke breach of peace by giving provocation and to insult the religious beliefs of the Sikhs.

Bagga said that a First Information Report (FIR) should be registered against Anurag Kashyap under section 295-A (damaging sacred object), 153, 153-A (attack on religion), 504 (provocation to break peace) and 505 (spreading rumours) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act.

Director Anurag Kashyap has been at the centre of controversies on social media as he is among the most vocal celebrities. Last week, he deleted his Twitter account after his parents and daughter allegedly received threats.