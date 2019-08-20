Foreign brand cigarettes seized from Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Joint teams of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Railway Protection Force on Monday night seized a huge consignment of foreign brand cigarettes from Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express at Patliputra junction.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team raided the SLR van of the express train (12423 Dibrugarh-NDLS Rajdhani express).

Inspector General of RPF Ravindra Verma said, "On receiving a memo from the regional unit of DRI, officers of RPF post recovered 10 packages containing cigarettes from a Paris-based company, the estimated value of which is Rs 37,50,000. The DRI officials will take further legal action."

The consignment was smuggled from Myanmar to New Delhi through an active racket.

Earlier this year in January, foreign-brand cigarettes of estimated market value of Rs 36 lakh was seized at the same Patliputra junction.