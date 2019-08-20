Home Nation

Foreign brand cigarettes seized from Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express 

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team raided the SLR van of the 12423 Dibrugarh-NDLS Rajdhani express.

Published: 20th August 2019 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Rajdhani Express (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Joint teams of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Railway Protection Force on Monday night seized a huge consignment of foreign brand cigarettes from Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express at Patliputra junction. 

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team raided the SLR van of the express train (12423 Dibrugarh-NDLS Rajdhani express).

Inspector General of RPF Ravindra Verma said, "On receiving a memo from the regional unit of DRI, officers of RPF post recovered 10 packages containing cigarettes from a Paris-based company, the estimated value of which is Rs 37,50,000. The DRI officials will take further legal action."

The consignment was smuggled from Myanmar to New Delhi through an active racket. 

 Earlier this year in January, foreign-brand cigarettes of estimated market value of Rs 36 lakh was seized at the same Patliputra junction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
foreign brand cigarettes cigarette smuggling Rajdhani Express Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Railway Protection Force
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp