Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda eyes non-Jat votes in Haryana

Published: 20th August 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 09:27 AM

Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda during a Maha Parivartan Rally at Mela ground in Rohtak on Sunday | pti

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Two-time former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda at his Maha Parivartan rally in Rohtak announced that if voted to power he would induct four deputy chief ministers, from the Dalit, Brahmin and other backward communities, in a bid to appease the non-Jat vote bank in the state.

Hooda is the latest addition to the bandwagon of political parties eyeing non-Jat votes in Haryana. Experts say the polarisation of Jat votes helped the BJP to win both the Lok Sabha and by-elections in the state.

The Congress leader also declared various sops including 75% reservation in jobs for Haryana residents,  waiver of farmers’ loans, free electricity up to 300 units to BPL families and free travel for women on Haryana roadways buses.

