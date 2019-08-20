Home Nation

Gadkari, Javadekar visit AIIMS as Arun Jaitley remains in critical condition

In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley

Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As former finance minister Arun Jaitley continued to be critical at AIIMS here, several leaders, including Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prakash Javadekar, visited the hospital on Tuesday to enquire about his health.

On Monday BJP veteran L K Advani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Delhi LG Anil Baijal and party MP Maneka Gandhi among others visited the hospital to know about his wellbeing.

The Additional Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, P K Mishra, and Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha also visited the hospital on monday evening.

Jaitley, 66, was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

According to sources, he is on life support system. A multidisciplinary team of doctors is consistently monitoring his condition.

AIIMS has not issued any bulletin on Jaitley's health condition since August 10.

Several prominent leaders, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Jitendra Singh and Ram Vilas Paswan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress' Abhishek Singhvi and Jyotiraditya Scindia, BSP supremo Mayawati and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat have visited the hospital in recent days to enquire about Jaitley's health and meet his family members.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said on Friday, "Doctors at AIIMS are doing the best they can.

" President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited AIIMS on Friday to check on the leader's health.

Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election presumably because of his ill-health. In May this year, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

He had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time.

Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

