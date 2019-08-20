Goa seeks e-tourist visa facilities at Dabolim airport

By IANS

PANAJI: Goa Tourism on Tuesday urged Union Minister of State for Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel for e-tourist visa processing facilities at the state's only international airport at Dabolim.

"Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) Chairman Dayanand Sopte has requested the Union Tourism Ministry for easing of e-tourist visa processes at the Goa international airport, Dabolim, under the e-tourist visa facility for foreign nationals opting for Goa as the port of arrival," said a state Tourism Ministry spokesperson.

Easing of e-tourism visa norms has been a constant demand of the tourism and travel industry stakeholders in Goa, which attracts nearly half a million foreign tourists every year.

GTDC Chairman Dayanand Sopte, who is attending a day-long conference of state tourism ministers, also made a pitch seeking funds under the Tourism Ministry's Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) for development of the 17th century Church complex in Old Goa. The Church, a UNESCO endorsed site, attracts thousands of tourists every day.