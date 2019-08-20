High alert in Madhya Pradesh over possible presence of Afghan terrorists

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: High alert pertaining to possible terror activity by four Afghan-origin terrorists in Gujarat and Rajasthan has been sounded in the Western Madhya Pradesh districts bordering the two western states.

The alert has been sounded in bordering districts of Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch and Agar-Malwa.

According to MP police sources, after the high alert was sounded, the police have started heightened checking at least 10 security checkpoints in Ratlam district of MP adjoining Banswara, Jhalawar and Pratapgarh districts of Rajasthan. Identical checks are underway in MP-Rajasthan border in Mandsaur and Neemuch districts of West MP.

Similar checking was conducted at more than 10 inter-state checkpoints of Jhabua and Alirajpur districts that border Dahod and Chota Udaipur districts of Gujarat and three checkpoints in Agar-Malwa district which edges Rajasthan.

The police were also conducting search operations in trains coming from Rajasthan and Gujarat into MP with particular focus on Ratlam railway junction of Western Railway.

Confirming the alert, the Jhabua district police superintendent Vineet Jain said, “Throughout the day, it was the Gujarat police which was carrying out extensive checking at all inter-state border checkpoints. But since the evening, we too have started exhaustive checks at 11 inter-state border points in Jhabua district, particularly on the Pitol checkpoint. A sketch of one of the Afghan origin terrorists has also been rendered to us by the police headquarters, after which copies of the same sketch have been provided to cops in all police stations, outposts and checkpoints in the district.”

Key police sources in one of the MP districts bordering Gujarat confided to The New Indian Express that both Gujarat and Rajasthan have been particularly alerted about possible terror activity by four Afghan origin terrorists who along with an ISI agent could have sneaked into India and might be planning misadventure in the two states and neighbourhood.

One of the four Afghan origin terrorists possibly hails from Kunar province of terror-torn Afghanistan, whose sketches have been shared among cops of the three neighbouring states.