Home Nation

High alert in Madhya Pradesh over possible presence of Afghan terrorists

The alert has been sounded in bordering districts of Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch and Agar-Malwa.

Published: 20th August 2019 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

High alert sounded in border districts of MP.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: High alert pertaining to possible terror activity by four Afghan-origin terrorists in Gujarat and Rajasthan has been sounded in the Western Madhya Pradesh districts bordering the two western states.

The alert has been sounded in bordering districts of Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch and Agar-Malwa.

According to MP police sources, after the high alert was sounded, the police have started heightened checking at least 10 security checkpoints in Ratlam district of MP adjoining Banswara, Jhalawar and Pratapgarh districts of Rajasthan. Identical checks are underway in MP-Rajasthan border in Mandsaur and Neemuch districts of West MP.

Similar checking was conducted at more than 10 inter-state checkpoints of Jhabua and Alirajpur districts that border Dahod and Chota Udaipur districts of Gujarat and three checkpoints in Agar-Malwa district which edges Rajasthan.

The police were also conducting search operations in trains coming from Rajasthan and Gujarat into MP with particular focus on Ratlam railway junction of Western Railway.

Confirming the alert, the Jhabua district police superintendent Vineet Jain said, “Throughout the day, it was the Gujarat police which was carrying out extensive checking at all inter-state border checkpoints. But since the evening, we too have started exhaustive checks at 11 inter-state border points in Jhabua district, particularly on the Pitol checkpoint. A sketch of one of the Afghan origin terrorists has also been rendered to us by the police headquarters, after which copies of the same sketch have been provided to cops in all police stations, outposts and checkpoints in the district.”   

Key police sources in one of the MP districts bordering Gujarat confided to The New Indian Express that both Gujarat and Rajasthan have been particularly alerted about possible terror activity by four Afghan origin terrorists who along with an ISI agent could have sneaked into India and might be planning misadventure in the two states and neighbourhood.

One of the four Afghan origin terrorists possibly hails from Kunar province of terror-torn Afghanistan, whose sketches have been shared among cops of the three neighbouring states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Terror threat High alert Afghan terrorist Taliban
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Speeding MUV rams into eatery in Bangalore, seven injured
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Gallery
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp