High-level meeting held between Indian, Sri Lankan Coast Guards over security concerns

NEW DELHI: A high-level meeting was held between the Indian Coast Guard and Sri Lanka Coast Guard at the Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss issues of mutual safety and security.

The Coast Guard in its release said, “Indian Coast Guard and the Sri Lanka Coast Guard met under the provisions of the MoU signed between the two sides for the establishment of a collaborative relationship to combat transnational illegal activities at sea and develop regional cooperation".

A four-member delegation of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard led by its DG Rear Admiral Samantha Wimalathunge Director General (DG) is on an official visit to India from August 19-23.

During the HLM, both sides agreed to strengthen the cooperation in addressing a spectrum of maritime issues concerning safety and security. The apprehension of two fishing boats by Sri Lanka involved in drug trafficking based on the information exchange undertaken by Indian Coast Guard invoking the MoU was recognised as an important enabler for pursuing further collaborative response to emerging situations at sea.

Continued capacity building of Sri Lanka Coast Guard by Indian Coast Guard, training of Sri Lanka Coast Guard personnel and mutual cooperation in the multilateral forums was discussed and agreed by both sides.