INX Media case: Chidambaram 'missing' from home as ED, CBI tighten noose on ex-FM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday arrived at the residence of former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram here after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court.

The CBI and ED teams came to the former Finance Minister's residence one after the other, but could not meet him as he was not at home. The CBI team reached Chidambaram's residence around 6.30 p.m. and left 10 minutes later as he was not at his residence.

ED team reached Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram residence on INX Media case in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Shekhar Yadav / EPS)

The ED team then arrived at the senior Congress leader's residence around 7.30 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Chidambaram. Fearing arrest, Chidambaram then moved the Supreme Court for urgent hearing seeking protection from arrest.

The CBI is investigating Chidambaram in the INX Media case, which it had registered on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as Finance Minister.

The ED is probing the money laundering case which it lodged in 2018.