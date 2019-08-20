INX media case: Chidambaram moves SC after Delhi HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media case.



Chidambaram's lawyer Kapil Sibal asked the apex court to put up the matter before the Chief Justice as soon as possible.

Sibal, along with a team of lawyers, is currently exploring the possibility of mentioning the appeal against the order in Supreme Court.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the INX media scandal.

Justice Sunil Gaur denied relief to Chidambaram.

After the high court denied him relief, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Chidambaram, sought stay on the operation of the order for three days, which the court denied.

Meanwhile, P Chidambaram maintained a stoic silence and kept himself away from the media after the dismissal of his anticipatory bail.

CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

The ED had in 2018 lodged the money laundering case in this regard.

(with PTI inputs)