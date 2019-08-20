Mayawati slams Yogi Adityanath for hike in petrol, diesel prices

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Tuesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for increasing the prices of petrol and diesel.

The "cruel decision" would lead to inflation and affect the middle and lower sections of society, she said in a statement.

"The decision to increase petrol and diesel prices is cruel as it will lead to inflation and affect crores of people. This will also increase the difficulties of people who are already facing the burden of increase in prices of all commodities and growing unemployment."

The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked prices by increasing Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol to 26.80 per cent while that on diesel to 17.48 per cent. The new and hiked prices came into effect from Tuesday.