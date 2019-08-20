Home Nation

MBBS students at private medical colleges to get paid during internship period

The country’s medical education regulator has ruled that even MBBS students in private medical colleges will get paid during the internship period.

Published: 20th August 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The country’s medical education regulator has ruled that even MBBS students in private medical colleges will get paid during the internship period.

At present, only interns in government medical colleges get a stipend for the one-year internship period post the fifth year of the MBBS course. The decision is set to benefit nearly 40,000 medics.

The Medical Council of India-Board of Governors recently gave its approval to the proposal. Other formalities regarding this are likely to be completed soon. A senior MCI-BOG member said the move was aimed at ending the disparity between students in private and government colleges.  

MBBS students in private colleges had long been demanding that they too be paid during internships. There are nearly 240 private medical colleges in India, with the highest concentration in Maharashtra and five southern states.

“It has been decided that if a student of a private medical college does an internship at a hospital of the same college, the hospital will have to pay that student. However, in case the student pursues internship from another hospital, he or she will not be paid,” the official clarified.

Government medical colleges pay between Rs 6,000-Rs 20,000 to interns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MBBS Medical Internship Medical Internship Payment
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Speeding MUV rams into eatery in Bangalore, seven injured
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Gallery
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp