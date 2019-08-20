Home Nation

MP government to extend mid-day meal benefits to over 34,000 madrasa students

The state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath cleared the proposal for rendering benefits of Mid-Day Meal Scheme to the recognized madrasas.

Mid day meal

Students having mid-day meal at a government school( Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government decided on Monday to render Mid-Day Meal Scheme benefits to all such Madrasas which have been recognized by the State Madarsa Board or have been recommended or will be recommended by the state government for obtaining grants from the central government.

The state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath cleared the proposal for rendering benefits of Mid-Day Meal Scheme to the recognized madrasas. This decision is likely to benefit over 34,000 students studying at primary level and secondary level madrasas and will cost the state government expenditure worth Rs 10.20 crore.

The cabinet also decided that consumers eligible under Indira Griha Jyoti Yojana will be given a bill of maximum Rs 100 on consumption up to the first 100 units. For consumption of more than 100 units in a month by beneficiary consumers, but up to the eligibility unit, the bill for the first 100 units will be Rs 100. This will also include meter fare and electricity charges.

For total 100 units, Rs 100 will be payable and above 100 units bill will be payable at the rate prescribed in the tariff order issued by the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission.

If consumption is more than 150 or proportional eligibility units in any month, the consumer will not be given the benefit of the scheme in that month. The bill will be payable on its entire consumption at the rates determined by the Commission.

All other subsidies being given to domestic consumers will end once the scheme is implemented in the above inclusive form. About 1.02 crore domestic consumers will get benefit under the scheme, which will put a total financial burden of Rs 2,666 crore on the state government.

