Home Nation

National population policy will soon be unveiled, says Niti Aayog source

Officials with Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare hinted at ways to encourage family planning through both incentives or disincentives.

Published: 20th August 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog. ( File Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after PM Narendra Modi expressed concern about the explosive growth in population, highly placed sources told TNIE a national policy on family planning will soon be unveiled.

“The issue of population control was the highlight of this year’s I-Day speech and major policy intervention on this is definitely in the pipeline,” a top source in the Niti Aayog said.

“First meetings between officials of the Prime Minister’s Office and Aayog are being planned to discuss how to take the matter forward,” he added.

The PM had in his speech said, “There is one issue I want to highlight today: population explosion. We have to think, can we do justice to the aspirations of our children? There is a need to have greater discussion and awareness...”  

Officials with Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare hinted at ways to encourage family planning through both incentives or disincentives.

An old-timer in the ministry pointed out how Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2000 had rejected proposals by a Commission headed by former CJI M N Venkatachaliah on the formulation of Population Control Law.  

“This government, however, is looking at a radical decision to ensure that population explosion stops for good,” said the official.

India is slated to be the most populous nation by the turn of the next decade with the population swelling to 1,452 million in 2025.

It is currently in the third stage of demographic transition where birth rates are falling but the population continues to grow as 51% is in the reproductive age group.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Population Control in India PM Modi Niti Aayog
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Speeding MUV rams into eatery in Bangalore, seven injured
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Gallery
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp