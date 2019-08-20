NCM slams HC judge’s comment on Christian educational institutes

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Minorities has protested the Madras High Court’s statement that there was a general feeling that co-educational study in Christian educational institutions was “highly unsafe” for the future of girl children.

NCM vice-chairperson George Kurian on Monday said the court’s statement caused dismay and pain to the members of the community.

The HC had made the remark while hearing a complaint against a professor of Madras Christian College who is facing sexual harassment charge from 34 girl students.

Stating that it is wrong to generalise a community for the actions of some individuals, Kurian said, “Nowhere in the Constitution or IPC is it mentioned that the religion of an accused or a petitioner should be considered while hearing a case.”