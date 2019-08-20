Over 6,000 farmers affected by rain fury in Goa, says Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar

By PTI

PANAJI: Heavy rains and floods in Goa in the last 15 days have affected the livelihood of more than 6,000 farmers by destroying their crops and livestock, as per the assessment by the state government.

Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar, who also holds Agriculture portfolio, informed on Tuesday the losses to the crops and livestock are estimated at Rs 8.92 crore, for which the government will provide required compensation.

He said the government would increase the amount of financial aid for farmers given the complaints of inadequate compensation in the past.

"As per our survey, more than 6,000 farmers have been affected due to heavy rains and flooding which caused losses amounting Rs 8.92 crore. Total 1,928 hectares of area has been affected due to flooding," said the minister.

Incessant rains in the last fortnight affected Bicholim, Pernem, Bardez and Sattari talukas, necessitating evacuation of more than 150 persons to safety.

Kavlekar said at least 50 per cent of the financial assistance would be provided to farmers before Ganesh Chaturthi festival, beginning on September 2.