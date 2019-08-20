Patna police move Home Ministry to issue look-out notice against don-turned MLA Anant Singh

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Patna police have moved a proposal requesting the Home Ministry to issue a look-out notice against Mokama's independent MLA Anant Singh.

The four-time don-turned-politician has been absconding since Saturday night after he was booked under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention (Amendment)Act 2019 on the recovery of an AK 47 with ammunition on August 16 from his ancestral house in Ladma village.

Police sources said that a proposal to get a look-out notice from the Ministry of Home has been moved through the CID of state government anticipating it soon.

The look-out notice after being issued will be sent to all the airports to detain Anant Singh if he tries to escape from the country.

Meanwhile, the Barh court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail petitions of Anant Singh and his two other supporters including Ranbir Yadav and Lallu Mukhiya in connection with a viral audio clip in which he was heard dealing a murder plan with a shooter recently.

He was also summoned to the FSL at police headquarter and samples of his voice were collected to match with the voice of audio clip.

The report of this voice test is still awaited. On Tuesday, the Barh police executed the order of property attachment issued against Singh's two supporters namely Lallu Mukhiya and other at Barh. On Monday, Anant Singh had issued a video message declaring he will surrender in the court in next few days.

