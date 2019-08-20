Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi takes dig at Modi government over RSS tweet

The tweet by the RSS that Priyanka Gandhi cited was of a statement by RSS 'prachar pramukh' (publicity head) Arun Kumar on the organisation's chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on reservation.

Published: 20th August 2019 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking a swipe at the BJP government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said either Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his dispensation no longer respect RSS's views that all issues should be resolved through "cordial dialogue" or they do not believe there is an "issue" in Jammu and Kashmir.

She cited an RSS tweet mentioning that all issues in society should be resolved through cordial dialogue to attack the government over its actions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under an unprecedented security cover and curfew-like restrictions on August 4, a day before the Centre revoked the state's special status under Article 370 and divided it into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"So the RSS has declared in a tweet that all 'issues in the society' should be resolved through cordial dialogue?" the Congress general secretary said in a tweet.

"I suppose either Modiji and his government no longer respect the RSS's views or they don't believe that there is an 'issue' in Jammu and Kashmir. Interesting... ," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Kumar said in the statement that Bhagwat highlighted the importance of resolving all issues in society through cordial dialogue and had called upon everyone to exchange views on a sensitive issue like reservation, he added. 

