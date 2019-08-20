Rajiv Gandhi remembered on his 75th birth anniversary

Home Nation

Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tributes to the former Prime Minister at Virbhoomi.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, BJP senior leader LK Advani pay floral tribute to Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his Birth anniversary at Parliament house in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, BJP senior leader LK Advani pay floral tribute to Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his Birth anniversary at Parliament house in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister tweeted "Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary."

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remembered his father as someone who taught him never to hate anyone. "Today we celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi ji, a patriot & a visionary, whose far-sighted policies helped build India. To me, he was a loving father who taught me never to hate, to forgive & to love all beings," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tributes to the former Prime Minister at Virbhoomi here.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Vice President Hamid Ansari and several other leaders also paid floral tribute to Rajiv Gandhi at Virbhoomi.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh while remembering the former Prime Minister tweeted, "You are forever in my heart & the heart of every person whose life you touched, dear friend. India remembers your contributions to nation-building & will always miss you, Rajiv,"

The Congress celebrates the birthday of former Prime Minister as 'Sadbhavna Diwas'.

Rajiv Gandhi was made the Prime Minister of the country after the assassination of his mother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984. He was elected as Prime Minister at an age of 40.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in May 1991, while campaigning for the Congress in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur.

