This is how Narayana Murthy celebrated his 74th birthday

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys co-founder and IT doyen N R Narayana Murthy spent his 74th birthday doing what he does best. “It is 5.30 in the evening and I am still working in my office,” the senior industrialist told The New Indian Express.

Ask him how he planned to spend the rest of the day, and pat comes to the reply. “At my age, we don’t make birthdays a big issue. I will be spending time with my family.” The man, known for his frank talk, explained that birthdays were not a big event for him and there was not much hype.

However, he went on to say that he loves to read during his free time and also listens to western classical music. Beethoven and Franz Schubert are his favourites. “I love meeting up with friends,” he said, adding that most of these meetups led to tech-based discussions.

