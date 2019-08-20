Two dead, 15 trapped after a coal mine caves in at Chhattisgarh's Koriya

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Two labourers died and at least 15 are feared trapped inside the Jhilmili coal mines after a major portion of it caved in at Baikunthpur in Koriya district of north Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Two bodies have been recovered so far and the rescue efforts are underway to evacuate the trapped miners. The deceased have been identified as Roop Narayan and Akhtar Hussain.

There were around 20 labourers inside the mine during the time of the incident.

The mine is being operated by South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited.

The district collector and the superintendent of police besides senior officials of the SECL are at the site supervising the rescue operations.

(Further details awaited)