Home Nation

Uttarakhand rains: Choppers to drop relief material in flood-hit areas

According to the Chief Minister's Office, these choppers will be used to provide clean drinking water and food packets to the flood-hit victims stranded in rural as well as urban areas of the state.

Published: 20th August 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the swollen Pawar river following a cloud burst in Uttarakashi district of Uttarakhand Sunday August 18 2019. | (File | PTI)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: At least three helicopters are being deployed to drop relief materials from Dehradun to the flood-ravaged areas of the state such as Mori block in Uttarkashi.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, these choppers will be used to provide clean drinking water and food packets to the flood-hit victims stranded in rural as well as urban areas of the state.

A medical team has also been sent via choppers to assist in relief measures.

Relentless rains in the region from the past few days have resulted in swelling of rivers leading to waterlogging and flooding in many isolated areas of the state. According to Brijesh Bhatt, Disaster Management Officer, Tehri Garhwal, the water-level is at 813.65 meters in Tehri Dam lake.

The region is witnessing a heavy influx of tourists due to the pilgrim season in northern India. Normally, driving, trekking or walking on treacherous roads in the mountains gets riskier during annual monsoon rains in Uttarakhand especially when landslides hit the mountainous state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand Rains Uttarakhand Floods Flood Fury
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp