Home Nation

Over a dozen cows found dead near BJP worker’s gaushala in Madhya Pradesh

Since the municipal corporation doesn’t run gaushala on its own, it sends stray cows for shelter and care at registered gaushalas.

Published: 21st August 2019 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

Dead cows found at the gaushala.

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Over a dozen cows have been found dead in a swamp and adjoining hillock close to a gaushala (cowshed) operated by BJP worker Varun Agrawal in Rabadiya village of Dewas district.

Acting on the issue, the Dewas district police have registered a case under the provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against Varun Agrawal and his aides Satish and Mahesh and process of initiating action against Varun Agrawal, who runs the gaushala is underway, the additional SP (ASP-Dewas) Jagdish Dawar said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light from Rabadiya village under Tonk Khurd police station (15 km from Dewas district headquarters) when a man Amba Ram, who resides in Dewas town came to the gaushala in search of his cows which were sent there by Dewas Municipal Corporation team after being caught wandering on the streets.

Since the municipal corporation doesn’t run gaushala on its own, it sends stray cows for shelter and care at registered gaushalas, one of which is owned by the BJP worker and food grain trader Varun Agrawal in Rabadiya village.

Amba Ram found that his 5-6 cows were there in the gaushala, but also saw some other cows stuck or dead in a swamp just near the gaushala gate. He also saw carcasses of other cows lying abandoned on a hillock close to the gaushala and stray dogs feeding on the bovine carcasses.

The matter was informed to Dewas Municipal Corporation (DMC) top brass, after which a team came to the spot on Wednesday to take stock of the matter. The team found cows stuck in the swamp (one of the cows had died) just outside the gaushala gate, besides carcasses of 10-12 other cows on the hillock close to the gaushala.

“Coming to know about the development, a team led by circle SP (CSP) Anil Singh Rathore and two police station in-charges was sent to the gaushala. The team found that cows were housed in the gaushala beyond capacity. Also some cows that were stuck in the swamp were rescued, but one of the cows had already died. Subsequently, case against three persons, among them the gaushala operator Varun Agrawal has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and further action is underway,” ASP-Dewas Jagdish Dawar said.

Importantly, the gaushala operator Varun Agrawal was felicitated as a social activist at the Independence Day function in Dewas on August 15.

When contacted by The New Indian Express, the Dewas BJP district president Nandkishor Patidar said, “Varun Agrawal is a leading trader, who isn’t an office bearer of BJP, but a simple worker of the party,” said Patidar.

Importantly, the Kamal Nath government is working at establishing 1000 gaushalas in the state to ensure that none of the around 7 lakh stray cows remains homeless by 2020 end.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cow deaths Cow vigilantism BJP Worker
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp