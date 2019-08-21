Allahabad High Court bans DJs in Uttar Pradesh for flouting noise rules

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday banned DJs all across Uttar Pradesh. If someone violates the order, he or she can be sentenced up to five years and may have to pay a hefty fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Announcing its verdict, the court has asked the state government to ensure that no noise pollution rules are violated in the state.

The decision was given by a bench of Justice P.K.S. Baghel and Justice Pankaj Bhatia on a public interest litigation filed by advocate Sushil Chandra Srivastava, an Allahabad resident.

The court said that violation of noise pollution laws were a violation of the fundamental rights of citizens, and directed all district magistrates to ensure compliance of the court order in their respective districts.

The order is significant in view of the upcoming festive season that includes Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri.

It may be recalled that the Yogi Adityanath government had recently given permission to DJs in the Kanwar Yatras.