BJP to contest Maharashtra Assembly polls in alliance with Shiv Sena

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: BJP President Amit Shah has directed the Maharashtra unit of the party to finalise seat-sharing agreement with Shiv Sena at the earliest as both parties would contest the assembly polls in alliance, party sources have said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had a 40-minute long meeting with Shah in Delhi on Monday wherein Shah gave the directions, said party sources. Shah also held a meetings with senior party leaders entrusted with responsibility of poll-bound states on Tuesday. Apart from discussing party’s strategy for the elections, the state leadership was advised to properly “evaluate” the leaders who want to join the BJP from rival parties, party sources have said.

It had been speculated that BJP and Shiv Sena might contest the Assembly polls independently to accommodate new entrants as well as aspirants members. Assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are scheduled for later this year.