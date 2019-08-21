Home Nation

BJP top brass warns cadre not to be overconfident

Top BJP brass sought to convey the message to the party leaders that the sense of disarray in the Opposition space shouldn’t make them complacent.

Published: 21st August 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national president Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Warning against over-confidence after the massive Lok Sabha verdict, BJP chief Amit Shah is learnt to have asked party leaders in-charge of the poll-bound states to work on tribal and Dalit welfare in a bid to maintain the winning streak. 

The top brass of the BJP had gone in a huddle on Tuesday to take stock of challenges in four poll-bound states — Delhi, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana. Besides Shah, the BJP working president J P Nadda, scores of Union ministers, who have been entrusted the task to oversee election preparations, along with senior party leaders attended the meeting at the party headquarters. 

“Essentially, two messages were given to the party leaders - stay wary of over-confidence and identify weak spots, including tribal and Dalit groups. The party leaders from the poll-bound states shared their feedback, which prominently mentioned that there’s a groundswell of support in the wake of revocation of special provisions of Article 370,” sources said while sharing details of the deliberations. 

Top BJP brass sought to convey the message to the party leaders that the sense of disarray in the Opposition space shouldn’t make them complacent, sources said. Adding that the party leaders must remain on their toes to retain power in Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra, while building up spirited campaign against AAP in Delhi. 

“For Maharashtra and Haryana, the BJP leaders have been asked to work strongly among Dalits and build a positive campaign,” sources said. 

