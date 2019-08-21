Home Nation

Brimming Bisalpur dam to keep Jaipur happy for 2 years

The Pink City, Jaipur and three other districts in Rajasthan can now breathe a sigh of relief as their lifeline, the Bisalpur dam, is now at full capacity at 315.50 m.

Published: 21st August 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

heavy rains

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Pink City, Jaipur and three other districts in Rajasthan can now breathe a sigh of relief as their lifeline, the Bisalpur dam, is now at full capacity at 315.50 m. The residents can enjoy uninterrupted water supply for the next two years.

Jaipur, Tonk, Ajmer and few other towns depend on Bisalpur for their water supply. This effectively means that 90 lakh people of these districts will have no water woes over the next couple of years. After Bisalpur reached its full capacity, the 2 gates of the dam have been opened by half a meter. On Monday, gates 9 and 10 were also opened. The Triveni River is still 2.40 meter and almost 6,000 cusec water is being released every hour. “We have opened 2 gates of the Bisalpur dam and releasing 6,000 cusec water downstream,” said Assistant Engineer PHED, Manish Bansal. 

Jaipur and four other districts have been given 7,000 lakh litres of water daily but 8,000 litres can be given if water is available. 

The kharif crops are also expected to cross the target after the rains. The state receives 530 mm of rain in the entire season and till Sunday it had already received 543.74 mm of rain. By August 18, the state should have received 371.28 mm of rain but it has received 46% more rainfall. The Agriculture Department has set a target to harvest kharif crops in 16,375 lakh hectare this year, while so far sowing has been done in 14,216.2 lakh hectare, which is about 90% of the target.

Due to the heavy rains in the last 25 days, it is recorded more than normal in 21 districts out of 33; only 9 districts have received normal rains. Only 3 districts Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Jaisalmer received 26 to 36 per cent less rainfall than normal. Division-wise maximum rainfall has been recorded in Ajmer, Kota and Udaipur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bisalpur Dam Rajasthan rains
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp