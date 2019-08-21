Home Nation

#ChiddiBhagModiAaya goes viral, Tweeple in splits

Shocked at P Chidambaram disappearance after the Delhi HC defined him as the key conspirator in the INX media case, Tweeple began posting all kinds of memes.

Published: 21st August 2019 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a lookout circular for former Union Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case after he apparently went missing, Twittrati on Wednesday went berserk over the development, creating funny hashtags like #ChiddiBhagModiAaya and ##BhagodaChiddu.

Shocked at his disappearance after the Delhi High Court defined him as the "key conspirator" in the INX media case, Tweeple began posting all kinds of memes, images, GIFs and posts on Chidambaram.

"Chandrayaan enters Moon's orbit and Chidambaram disappeared from Earth's orbit," posted one user.

ALSO READ: Government using ED, CBI to character assassinate P Chidambaram, says Rahul Gandhi

"Sorry sir in Tihar no Zomato service," another user tweeted after posting Chidambaram's earlier tweet where he had said: "I have not ordered food so far. But I think I will do so now from Zomato".

A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana on Wednesday refused to grant interim relief from arrest to Chidambaram and referred his matter to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for urgent hearing on his anticipatory bail plea. However, Gogoi refused to hear the case on the day.

"Next upcoming movie: Bhaag Chiddu Bhaag," posted one user.

ALSO READ: Suit by 63 moons Technologies - P Chidambaram seeks documents

"Even #PChidambaram was running so fast that mistakenly he beat Usain Bolt," said one Twitter user.

"2010: When #PChidambaram was Home Minister and Amit Shah was jailed. 2019: When Amit Shah is Home Minister and #PChidambaram will be jailed," another user tweeted.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED are probing how his son Karti Chidambaram managed to get clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister.

"I am liking it to core.... Apana Time Aaaaa gaya," said one user.

"C for Congress, C for Chidambaram and C for Corruption.... what a Coincidence...," posted another.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Chidambaram
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp