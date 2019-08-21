Home Nation

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi flays Centre for economic slowdown

She accused the BJP of picking the people's pocket by increasing prices of petrol and diesel, the UP government has increased the VAT on petrol and diesel on Monday midnight.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday criticised the Narendra Modi government for the poor shape of economy and the Yogi Adityanath government in UP for increasing the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

In a series of tweets, she shared two advertisements by the Northern India Textile Mills Association and the Indian Tea Association titled 'Indian Spinning Industry Facing Biggest Crisis, Resulting in Huge Job Losses' and 'Tea Industry in Crisis', respectively.

ALSO READ: Economic slowdown 'very worrisome', new set of reforms needed, says Raghuram Rajan

"These advertisements are revealing the reality of the BJP government's claims about the economy. Till now industrial organisations used to advertise that we are moving forward. In the BJP rule, many have to advertise and say that we are drowning, save us. The rest you can understand," she said in Hindi.

In a separate tweet, she attacked the UP government saying the "BJP has put the burden of its collapsed and corrupt policies on the people".

She accused the BJP of picking the people's pocket by increasing prices of petrol and diesel. The UP government has increased the VAT on petrol and diesel on Monday midnight.

Priyanka Gandhi India economy Indian Economy Slowdown
