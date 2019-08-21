Home Nation

Restrictions eased in Kashmir Valley; middle schools opened

The security personnel had sealed all roads leading to the Clock Tower immediately after scrapping of Article 370 on August 5. 

Published: 21st August 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Policemen patrolling at Lal Chowk after restrictions were lifted in Srinagar on Tuesday. Barricades around the Clock Tower in the city centre were removed | PTI

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Sixteen days after scrapping of Article 370, the authorities on Tuesday further relaxed restrictions in Kashmir Valley and lifted the blockade around the historic Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) in city centre.  

“Out of 197 police stations in Jammu and Kashmir, there is no day-time restrictions in 136 police stations,” government spokesman Rohit Kansal told reporters today.

“Out of 111 police stations in the Valley, there is no day-time restrictions in 60 police stations,” he said adding that out of 22 districts in J&K, 12 districts are functioning normally.

The restrictions were also eased in downtown areas of Srinagar. The authorities also lifted blockade around the Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) in Lal Chowk area of the city. The security personnel withdrew the road blocks and concertina and razor wires from the roads in the area.

There was some public movement in downtown areas as two wheelers and private vehicles were plying. However, the shops, business establishments and petrol pumps remained closed across the Valley while public transport was off the roads. Only the chemist shops and road side vendors selling vegetables and fresh fruits were open. In some parts of Valley, the youth had set up roadblocks of stones to prevent movement of civilian and security forces vehicles. 

The government spokesman Rohit Kansal said there was considerable improvement in attendance of students in primary schools, which were thrown open yesterday. He said the middle schools in areas, where primary schools are functioning, would be opened tomorrow.

Officials said Rs 800 crore have been withdrawn from ATMs in the Valley in last 12 days.

