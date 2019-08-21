DGCA team to conduct preliminary probe in Uttarakhand helicopter crash

Home Nation

A private helicopter with three persons on board crashed near Moldi in the rain-hit Uttarkashi district after getting entangled in cables.

The helicopter crashed near Moldi while returning after distributing relief material.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA has deputed a team of officials to conduct a preliminary enquiry in the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand that killed three people on Wednesday, according to a senior official.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is likely to probe the accident, the official added.

The helicopter was engaged in relief and rescue operations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has deputed a team for a preliminary enquiry.

The AAIB has the responsibility of investigating all major aircraft incidents and accidents in the country.

