DGCA team to conduct preliminary probe in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Published: 21st August 2019 06:59 PM | Last Updated: 21st August 2019 06:59 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA has deputed a team of officials to conduct a preliminary enquiry in the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand that killed three people on Wednesday, according to a senior official.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is likely to probe the accident, the official added.
A private helicopter with three persons on board crashed near Moldi in the rain-hit Uttarkashi district after getting entangled in cables.
The helicopter was engaged in relief and rescue operations.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has deputed a team for a preliminary enquiry.
The AAIB has the responsibility of investigating all major aircraft incidents and accidents in the country.