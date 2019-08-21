Don’t let Jammu and Kashmir become India’s Palestine: Sitaram Yechury in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said people should not allow Jammu & Kashmir to be India’s Palestine. He criticised the BJP government of following Israeli model of demographic change in the region to suit its design for a ‘Hindu rashtra’.

He said the BJP government had distorted history to suit its jingoistic propaganda. “There are special status accorded to many states in the Constitution. But the BJP targeted Jammu and Kashmir as it was the lone Muslim majority state in the country,” said Yechury at a lecture on scrapping Article 370 and dismantling the state of Jammu & Kashmir at AKG Hall here on Tuesday.

Yechury said alienation of Kashmir people would be harmful for the unity and integrity of India. “It would allow Pakistan to interfere in the region. A lot of disturbances are likely to happen in future,” he said. He said all secular parties of the country would make a joint demand to the Central Government for releasing political prisoners on Wednesday.