Drama enacted for 'voyeuristic pleasure of some': Karti Chidambaram

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Karti Chidambaram, the son of senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, on Wednesday thanked the Congress party for its support to his father and said the "drama and spectacle" being enacted by the probe agencies was for the "voyeuristic pleasure of some".

"The drama and spectacle being enacted by the agencies is to simply sensationalise and satisfy the voyeuristic pleasure of some," he tweeted as CBI and ED officials scaled the boundary wall of the Jor Bagh residence of his father to arrest him.

The drama and spectacle being enacted by the agencies is to simply sensationalise and satisfy the voyeuristic pleasure of some. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) August 21, 2019

"I am thankful to the @INCIndia Shri @RahulGandhi, @priyankagandhi, for their support. And ever grateful to @KapilSibal, @DrAMSinghvi, @salman7khurshid, for being there with us throughout."

"I have been raided 4 times. Appeared for over 20 summons. Each session for a minimum of 10 to 12 hours. Been a 'guest' of the CBI:) for 12 days. There is still no chargesheet for alleged events which apparently took place in 2008 and an FIR in 2017. There is no case."

