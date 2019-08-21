Home Nation

Kashmiri Pandit diaspora slams Lancet for bias on Kashmir

The Kashmiri Pandit physicians said Article 370 was responsible for the genocide and ethnic cleansing of the indigenous people of Kashmir, the Kashmiri Pandits.

Published: 21st August 2019 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Article 370

Article 370 (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: An organisation of physicians of the Kashmiri Pandit diaspora has written to British medical journal The Lancet, voicing "outrage and extreme disappointment over its one-sided version" in its editorial on Kashmir.

The Physicians of Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora, in a letter to the Lancet Chief Editor Richard Horton has said that the editorial titled 'Fear and uncertainty around Kashmir's future' "presents the medical journal more as a political analyst rather than an upright medical periodical" and draws conclusions "that are both sweeping yet superficial and only loosely based on the history of the region".

It said Lancet's interest in Kashmir should have come decades ago when "under the cover of Article 370, terrorists carried out four progressive levels of ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri Pandit community from the Kashmir Valley".

ALSO READ: Kashmiri Pandits in Valley divided over the scrapping of Article 370

It said the "minority of hateful radicals" have prevented them from returning to the Valley and also used Article 370 to prevent any progress of any kind in the region, including in the health domain.

Taking on the Lancet, it said: "You mention that healthcare has been impacted by suspended communication and strict curfews. However, the impact of this temporary suspension pales in comparison to the decades of mismanagement of resources and corrupt practices by incumbent governments that flourished under special provisions of Article 370."

The Kashmiri Pandit physicians said Article 370 was "responsible for the genocide and ethnic cleansing of the indigenous people of Kashmir, the Kashmiri Pandits". It was also behind the "increased incidence of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic disorders in Kashmir (similar to other regions across the world affected by terrorism)."

ALSO READ: Return of Kashmiri Pandits to Valley possible only with stakeholders' support: Adviser to Governor

"Therefore, it is extremely short-sighted on your part to link these medical and psychological consequences to restrictions on movement and other temporary measures taken by the Government of India to maintain peace in this volatile region." it said. "Perhaps a better editorial would have been 'Impact of Terrorism on human lives'."

They said the Lancet's stepping into the issue of Article 370 "is tantamount to challenging the sovereignty of the nation" and medical journals should stick to commenting on medical issues rather than on the internal political matters of democratic nations.

"It is impossible for the current inhabitants of Kashmir Valley to remain unaffected by a creeping sense of criminality when many of them have been accomplices in heinous crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing of 350,000 local Hindus (Pandits) from the minority community in 1990."

ALSO READ: Kashmiri Pandits longing to return to their homeland

It said that by "deliberately avoiding reference to no fewer than four mass massacres of the religious minority (Hindus) and thirty years of its life in exile, the editorial has done a disservice to the fundamental norms of fair and impartial journalism."

It said the Lancet editorial team should have researched the issue properly to present a balanced view.

The Kashmiri Pandit physicians hoped the journal would apologize "for the pain it has caused our community who have been victims of genocide over decades".

They also asked the Lancet to retract the article and publish their letter to inform its readers of the "real issues facing the region",

In its August 17 editorial, the Lancet had written: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi vows that his decision to revoke autonomy will bring prosperity to Kashmir. But first, the people of Kashmir need healing from the deep wounds of this decades-old conflict, not subjugation to further violence and alienation," drawing criticism on social media.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also slammed the Lancet for its comments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmir Kashmiri Pandits Lancet
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp