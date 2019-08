By IANS

RANCHI: In a joint operation with the CRPF, Jharkhand police recovered weapons from a Maoist den in Palamau district on Wednesday.

According to the police, a joint operation was launched in Bhadua locality, which comes under Haidernagar police station of Palamau district, based on intelligence inputs.

Four rifles, cartridges, Maoist uniforms and other items were recovered during the operation.

The search is still on as police suspect the presence of Maoist guerrillas there.