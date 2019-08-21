Home Nation

MNS activist ends life, party links it to ED notice to Raj Thackeray

MNS Thane unit spokesman Nainesh Patankar said Chowgule took the extreme step as he was 'depressed and angry' over the ED's notice to Raj Thackeray.

Published: 21st August 2019 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

MNS chief Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

THANE: An activist of the MNS allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district, with a party leader on Wednesday claiming he was "depressed" over the Enforcement Directorate's notice to MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

However, the police said no suicide was found and a probe was underway to ascertain why he took the extreme step.

The deceased, Pravin Chowgule (27), was an alcoholic and used to be frequently depressed, police sub-inspector Mahesh Kawde said.

He allegedly doused himself with kerosene and set himself afire at his residence in Kalwa township around 10 pm on Tuesday, Kawde said.

When some of Chowgule's neighbours saw smoke emanating from his house, they rushed there and took him to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

"No suicide note was found at the spot," Kawde said, adding that the police registered a case of accidental death and a probe was underway.

He said Chowgule lived alone and used to work as a tourist car operator.

"He used to be frequently depressed and was a liquor addict. He had earlier also attempted suicide on two-three occasions," the official said.

However, MNS Thane unit spokesman Nainesh Patankar said Chowgule took the extreme step as he was "depressed and angry" over the ED's notice to Raj Thackeray.

Prior to committing suicide, Chowgule expressed concern over this in posts on his Facebook page, he said.

After getting information of his death, several MNS leaders and activists rushed to the hospital around midnight.

Thackeray has been summoned by the ED in connection with a money-laundering probe.

He will appear before the ED on Thursday, the MNS earlier said.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Thackeray said he would "honour" the summons, and appealed to his party workers to maintain "peace and harmony" and not to indulge in violent protests.

The ED is probing alleged irregularities related to loans and equity investment worth over Rs 450 crore by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) in Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company, which is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Mumbai's Dadar area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MNS Maharashtra Raj Thackeray
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp