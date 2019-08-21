No association with Ratul Puri’s business: Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Reacting to nephew Ratul Puri’s arrest in connection with a bank fraud case, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said on Friday that he has never had any association with Puri’s business.

When queried by journalists about Puri’s arrest, he said, “The action (Puri’s arrest) appears to have been taken with mala fide intention.” “I’ve full faith that the court will give appropriate decision.”



The public knows how various institutions and agencies are now being used politically to target opponents, he claimed.



“First it was Chidambaram, then Ahmad Patel, later Shiv Sena leaders and then industrialists who have been hounded. Where is the country headed to? I’m never worried by anything.”