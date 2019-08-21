Home Nation

Post Article 370 abrogation, Srinagar, Jammu mayors get MoS-like status

An official order also said that the hospitality and protocol department shall make necessary insertion in the J&K State Warrant of Precedence with the approval of the competent authority.

Published: 21st August 2019 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 03:37 PM

Security personnel stand guard at a check point during restrictions after Centre abrogated Article 370 and divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in Srinagar Sunday August 18 2019. | PTI

By PTI

JAMMU: The mayors of Srinagar and Jammu civic bodies have been grated status equivalent to that of Minister of State (MoS), according to an official order.

The order, issued by additional secretary Subash Chhibber on Tuesday, said the hospitality and protocol department shall make necessary insertion in the J&K State Warrant of Precedence with the approval of the competent authority.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of status equivalent to Minister of State (MoS) to the Mayors of SMC (Srinagar Municipal Corporation) and JMC (Jammu Municipal Corporation) within their territorial jurisdiction," the order said.

The elections for the municipal corporations were held in four phases in October last year after a gap of 13 years.

People's Conference leader Junaid Maattu and BJP leader Chander Mohan Gupta are the mayors of SMC and JMC, respectively.

On August 5, the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

